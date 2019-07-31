Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., doing business as Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $315,604,174 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, for F-16 Contractor Logistics Support Phase IV.



This contract provides the contractor logistics support and establish a training detachment at Balad Air Base, Iraq, for the government of Iraq.



Work will be performed at Balad Air Base, Iraq; and Greenville, South Carolina, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2022.



This contract involves 100% foreign military sales to the country of Iraq. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $29,819,883 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8615-19-C-6051).



