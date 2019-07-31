Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois, was awarded a $481,576,687 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for Common Infrared Countermeasure Quick Reaction Capability 3.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 30, 2024.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-19-D-0110).



(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2019)

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, was awarded a $242,251,919 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee) contract for systems engineering, integration, logistics, and other technical support services for the OT-225 Advanced Threat Infrared Countermeasures System and the AN/AAR-57(V) Common Missile Warning System.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-19-D-0102).



