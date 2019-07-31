Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 31, 2019)

-- Medico Industries Inc., Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $891,165,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract to manufacture and deliver 155mm M795 projectile metal parts and 120mm mortar shell bodies.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2029.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-19-D-0084).





-- Medico Industries Inc., Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $214,864,648 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for property management of Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 23, 2034.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-19-D-0075).



-ends-



