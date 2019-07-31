Babcock Secures Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) Contract

(Source: Babcock; issued July 31, 2019)

Babcock has secured a 3.5-year Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) contract. Working in collaboration with Lockheed Martin UK – Integrated Solutions, this programme will deliver in-service support for Tactical Tomahawk Weapons Control systems (TTWCS) and associated auxiliaries for the UK Ministry of Defence (Defence Equipment & Support).



Utilising Babcock’s expert capability, the team – led from Plymouth – will be responsible for 12 TTWCS across the remaining Trafalgar class and Astute class submarines, including land-based facilities).



Babcock’s proven expertise, including project & configuration management, special to type test equipment maintenance and detailed strip and survey activities will support a range of critical tasks over the duration of the contract.



Richard Drake, Managing Director of Babcock Defence Systems Technology, said: “Weapons systems are our speciality and this contract will enable both Babcock and Lockheed Martin to drive critical programme elements through a collaborative framework for our customer. I look forward to the successful output that we will deliver.”





Babcock is trusted to deliver globally with a rich heritage of surface, sub-surface and fleet support, equipment management, weapons handling and integrated innovation.



-ends-



