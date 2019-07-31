EJ200 Trial to Accelerate UK Hypersonics Research (excerpt)

(Source: FlightGlobal.com; posted July 31, 2019)

By Craig Hoyle

LONDON --- A Rolls-Royce-led team is to conduct a two-year study into hypersonic propulsion systems for the UK Ministry of Defence, with the technology demonstration linked to its Project Tempest future combat air system activity.Supported by a £10 million ($12.2 million) funding allocation, the work will also involve technology partners BAE Systems and Reaction Engines. Activities will include “design studies, research, development, analysis and experimentation relating to high-Mach advanced propulsion systems," the companies say.Speaking at the Royal International Air Tattoo on 19 July, R-R chief engineer for defence future programmes Conrad Banks said phase one work will involve adapting a Eurojet EJ200 turbofan to test Reaction Engines’ heat exchanger technology, in a bid to reduce inlet temperature.“If you can cool the intake air down, suddenly you can expand the flight envelope on your gas turbine, and it introduces some exciting supersonic and hypersonic applications,” Banks says. (end of excerpt)-ends-