Boost for Victorian Small Business Partnering with Defence

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued August 02, 2019)

The Morrison Government’s record investment in Australia’s defence industry is helping small businesses across Australia develop new technologies for our military.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, joined Senator David Van today to announce the Morrison Government’s $2 million investment into cutting-edge technologies developed by DefendTex.



Minister Price and Senator Van visited the DefendTex headquarters in Melbourne to tour the facility and learn more about their current projects with Defence.



The $2 million contract through the Defence Innovation Hub will help DefendTex develop rocket propelled grenade technology for the Australian Defence Force.



Minister Price said the Morrison Government is delivering for small business, opening up more opportunities and creating more jobs in the Australian defence industry.



“The Morrison Government is on the side of Australian workers in the defence industry,” Minister Price said.



“Small business is the backbone of the Australian economy and the Defence Innovation Hub is just one avenue for these businesses to succeed in our defence industry.”



Senator Van said DefendTex represented another outstanding success for a Victorian defence business, and highlighted the developing strength of Australia’s sovereign capabilty.



“DefendTex is an excellent example of how Victorian businesses are able to contribute to the broader research and development picture of our defence industry.”



“I encourage Victorian manufacturers to look at the example set by DefendTex and work with us to support our servicemen and women through their research and development.”



DefendTex is an Australian owned and operated defence technology company based in Melbourne, with offices in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



-ends-



