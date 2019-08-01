US Army Orders $24.8 million of Northrop Grumman-Produced Medium-Caliber Ammunition

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.; issued August 01, 2019)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation today announced that it has received new orders totaling $24.8 million from the U.S. Army for medium-caliber ammunition. Orders were placed for 30 X 173mm PGU 46/B HEI rounds under the company’s supply contract with the U.S. government.



The ammunition order will be manufactured at Northrop Grumman-operated facilities in Virginia and West Virginia, and processed through the company at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. Earlier this year, the U.S. Army ordered $194 million of small-caliber ammunition produced at Lake City.



“We have a long, proven history of delivering the products our soldiers need to help defend our nation,” said Rick Lavelock, vice president, small caliber systems, Northrop Grumman. “This order, for expertly manufactured ammunition, is a testament to the continuous unwavering commitment we have for the U.S. Army."





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-



