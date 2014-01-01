New Defence Chief Signals Fewer International War Drills for Finland

(Source: Finnish Broadcasting Corp., YLE; posted Aug. 01, 2019)

HELSINKI --- New Defence Forces Commander Timo Kivinen began his stewardship of Finland's defence forces on Thursday after being formally appointed to the position by President Sauli Niinistö on Wednesday.



During his first press conference as defence chief on Thursday, the 59-year-old said that international defence cooperation should be cost-effective while serving the advancement of national defence capability.



Kivinen said that Finland would likely scale back participation in international exercises in the future.



"We have had more exercises in recent years. We have identified the exercises that best serve us, so the number of drills will not increase, but will likely go in the other direction," Kivinen declared.



The former chief of defence command noted that there had been an increase in military activity near Finland, which began following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. He said that many Baltic States had reacted to the development by increasing their defence budgets.



"It's important that Finland continues to have a strong defence capability and an understanding of the development of military technology," Kivinen commented.

Praise for Finnish-Swedish partnership



According to Kivinen, Finland's defence forces must be prepared to combat different hybrid threats that could also target non-military sectors, such as public administration.



"The use of artificial intelligence, automation and the development of sensor technology will accelerate the speed of military operations. Finland must stay abreast of those developments," he urged.



Swedish defence forces commander Micael Bydén was present at an exchange review on Wednesday, in which outgoing defence chief Jarmo Lindberg passed the baton to Kivinen. The new chief of defence commended military cooperation with Sweden.



"Sweden is our closest partner in many respects. In 2014 none of us would have believed everything that we have accomplished over the past five years."

Major acquisitions ahead



Kivinen will take the lead on major acquisitions of defence materiel, including an overhaul of the country's ageing fleet of fighter jets. In 2021, Finland will have to decide which model to purchase to replace the current Hornet aicraft.



So far five models are vying for consideration in a deal whose value has been estimated at between seven and 10 billion euros.



Kivinen described the project as the biggest single decision of his term as commander; one that will influence the performance of the defence forces for years to come. He will also preside over the acquisition of new gear for the Navy.

Debate on military service reforms welcome



According to Kivinen, the defence forces are prepared to make changes to the current system of military service while paying attention to gender equality.



"Surveys indicate that the present support has solid national support. However compulsory military service has an established status in society so it’s good to discuss it," he noted.



The defence top brass said that women performing military service had contributed a great deal to the defence forces. In July, a record of nearly 600 women took up voluntary military service.



Before his appointment as defence force commander, Kivinen served for two years as the head of Finland’s defence command. He spent much of his career in the army but also has international experience.



He has been assigned to peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and worked as a military attaché in Hungary, Ukraine and Austria. He has also studied in the USA and the UK. Kivinen and his spouse have four children. He is keen on physical fitness and names orienteering as his favourite pastime.



-ends-



