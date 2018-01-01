US Army Awards Raytheon $108 Million Contract for Afghanistan Air Force Training

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Aug. 1, 2019)

ORLANDO, Fla. --- The U.S. Army Contracting Command has selected Raytheon to train the Afghanistan Air Force in aircraft maintenance. Raytheon will develop a new training program for the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation under the $108 million contract, called Afghanistan Air Force Aircraft Maintenance Training, or AMT.



"Our training is helping the Afghan military develop into a self-sustaining force," said Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "The program will increase the Afghanistan Air Force's capabilities and help ensure future security."



Raytheon will provide maintenance training for aircraft flown by the Afghanistan Air Force. The new training program will be directed by the Combined Security Transition Command-Afghanistan and Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air.



The AMT contract is awarded under the previously announced Enterprise Training Services Contract vehicle. ETSC provides core training services to combatant commands and their training of security cooperation partners.





Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



