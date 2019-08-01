Northrop Grumman Receives Common Infrared Countermeasures Contract with $482 Million Ceiling

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.; issued August 01, 2019)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation has received a contract award with a potential value of $482 million from the U.S. Army for Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) systems and support services.



The award expands CIRCM production and strengthens the logistics support infrastructure necessary to support the program as it moves toward full rate production. The initial task order is for $82.8 million.



“This award will allow the Army to extend the proven protection of CIRCM to additional aircraft and missions, providing advanced aircraft survivability where it is needed most,” said Bob Gough, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.



CIRCM is a lightweight system that uses laser energy to defend aircraft against infrared threats. Its modular, open systems architecture allows it to be integrated with systems and sensors to address current and emerging threats.



Northrop Grumman’s infrared countermeasures systems have been installed on more than 1,500 aircraft, representing more than 80 different aircraft types, including large and small fixed-wing, rotary wing and tilt-rotor platforms.





