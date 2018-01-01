Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 01, 2019)

Raytheon Co., Woburn, Massachusetts, has been awarded a $36,250,251, firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00014) to previously awarded contract FA8730-17-C-0010 for the Qatar Early Warning Radar (QEWR).



This modification is for procurement and storage of obsolescent spares in support of QEWR sustainment.



The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,094,776,076.



Work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by August 2023.



This modification involves 100% foreign military sales to the country of Qatar. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $36,250,251 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



