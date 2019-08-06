Kongsberg Awarded Contract for Air-To-Air Pylons for F-35 Program Worth 113 MNOK

(Source: Kongsberg; issued August 06, 2019)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has signed a contract with Marvin Engineering worth 113 MNOK to supply air-to-air pylons for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.



The agreement covers production lot 12 for air-to-air pylons for all variants of the fighter.



“This contract reflects the position Kongsberg has achieved by delivering high quality components time after time to our customers on the F-35 Program. The contract also extends our relationship with Marvin Engineering and ensures continued production of these parts throughout 2020”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



