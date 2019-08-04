DRDO Successfully Flight-Tests State-of-the-Art Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles Against Live Aerial Targets from ITR, Chandipur

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 04, 2019)

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) today successfully flight-tested its state-of-the-art Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles (QRSAM) against live aerial targets from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.



Two missiles, developed by DRDO, were tested against two live targets meeting complete mission objectives of engaging the targets. QRSAM, with many state of the art technologies, engaged the targets at different ranges and altitudes.



The systems have been tested in final configuration with RADAR mounted on a vehicle & missiles on the launcher.



The systems are equipped with indigenously-developed Phased array radar, Inertial Navigation System, Data Link & RF seeker.



The entire mission was captured by various Electro Optical Tracking Systems, Radar Systems and Telemetry Systems.



The system is being developed for Indian Army with search and track on move capability with very short reaction time.



Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Industries on achieving the significant milestone.



