Raytheon Developing Advanced Laser Systems for US Air Force Deployment

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Aug 05, 2019)

MCKINNEY, Texas --- Raytheon Company will deploy two prototype high energy laser weapon systems to troops overseas under a U.S. Air Force contract. The Air Force experimentation includes 12 months of in-field operation against unmanned aerial systems and operator training.



Raytheon's mobile high energy laser looks out into a wide-open sky. The company's advanced high-power microwave and high energy laser engaged and defeated dozens of unmanned aerial system targets in a recent U.S. Air Force demonstration.



Raytheon's HELWS uses pure energy to detect, identify and instantly take down drones. It can target a single drone with precision. The HELWS is paired with Raytheon's Multi-spectral Targeting System. It uses invisible beams of light to defeat hostile UASs. Mounted on a Polaris MRZR all-terrain vehicle, the system detects, identifies, tracks and engages drones.



"Every day, there's another story about a rogue drone incident," said Stefan Baur, vice president of Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems. "These threats aren't going away, and in many instances, shooting them with a high energy laser weapon system is the most effective and safest way to bring them down."



The contract follows successful demonstrations of Raytheon's directed energy systems for the Air Force and the U.S. Army.





