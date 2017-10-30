Su-57 Will Be Presented on Static Display At MAKS-2019 for First Time

(Source: Aviasalon JSC; issued August 05, 2019)

The Su-57, a fifth-generation jet fighter, will be demonstrated both on a static display and in flight at MAKS-2019 for the first time, as reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation.



International aviation and space salons traditionally become the venues for the presentation of new domestic aircraft. For example, world premiere of the Su-57 fighter jet – then under its T-50 factory index – took place on the 17th of August at MAKS-2011. Two years later, at MAKS-2013 there was the aerobatics show with a team of three fighter jets of this type.



In addition to the Su-57, the enterprises belonging to the UAC will present multipurpose fighters Su-35, Su-30CM and MiG-35, fighter-bomber Su-35, as well as training, civilian aircraft and special purpose aircraft at the static exposition and in the flight display.



Point of reference



Su-57 – a fifth-generation multipurpose fighter jet designed to destroy all types of air targets in long- and close-range combat, defeat enemy ground and surface targets with overcoming enemy air defense systems, monitor airspace at great distances from the base location and destroy the enemy aviation coordination and control system.



International aviation and space salon MAKS-2019 бwill be held in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, according to the Government Decree №2403-p of 30.10.2017 and the order of the Government of Russian Federation №2523-р of 20.11.2018. Ministry of Industry and Trade and the State Corporation for assistance in development, production and export of high-tech industrial produce “Rostec” have been appointed as event organizers. MAKS-2019 is hosted by the Aviasalon JSC on August 27 - September 1 at Zhukovsky.



