£350m Typhoon Engine Support Contract

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued August 05, 2019

The MOD has signed a contract worth almost £350 million to support the engines that power the UK’s fleet of Typhoon fighter jets.



The £346.7 million contract, signed with Rolls-Royce, will provide maintenance support to the EJ200 engine up to 2024 as the Typhoon continues to form the backbone of the UK fighter jet fleet.



Already this year, Typhoon jets have led the fight against Daesh in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Shader and undertaken Baltic Air Policing mission with NATO partners, with further NATO policing missions planned in Iceland later this year.



Defence Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Not only will this contract help to maintain our world-class jets, it secures 175 jobs across the UK and boosts the skills base our world-leading defence industry relies upon.



“Together with our multi-million-pound upgrade programme, this contract will ensure our Typhoon fleet continues to dominate the skies in the decades to come.”



Approximately 175 Rolls-Royce jobs in Bristol, RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Lossiemouth in Moray will be supported as part of the contract.



Rolls-Royce will repair and maintain the Typhoon engines as required by the RAF over the five-year period. They will also be responsible for the provision of modules, spares and accessories to support the aircraft fleet, including the transportation of the equipment between RAF bases and the Rolls Royce manufacturing facility in Bristol.



Air Marshal Julian Young, Chief of Materiel (Air), Defence Equipment & Support, said: “Typhoon is a formidable, battle-winning aircraft and the backbone of UK Combat Airpower.



“This new deal on EJ200 engine is demonstrable evidence that we remain committed to working with our industrial partners to drive down support costs and at the same time pursue excellence and deliver great equipment to the Front Line.”



The Typhoon force is operationally based at RAF Coningsby, RAF Lossiemouth, the Falkland Islands and Amari Air Base in Estonia, where the aircraft respond to potential threats to UK air space in Quick Reaction Alerts. Since arriving in Estonia on 3rd May this year, the fleet have already scrambled 14 times in response to Russian activity over the Baltic Sea.



The Typhoon fleet has benefited from a £425 million upgrade programme over the last three years. The fighter jets now have deep strike cruise missile Storm Shadow, air-to-air missile Meteor and the precision attack missile Brimstone at their disposal. The RAF have also commenced trials on Typhoon of BriteCloud, a drinks-can sized missile decoy system to protect combat jets from the latest radar-guided missiles.



The Ministry of Defence invested £18.9 billion with UK industry last year, equating to £290 per UK resident, which supported 115,000 jobs.



Rolls-Royce Continues to Support EJ200 Engine for RAF’s Typhoon Fleet

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Aug 05, 2019)

Rolls-Royce has agreed a support contract with the UK Ministry of Defence for the maintenance and repair of the EJ200 engine.



The contract will see Rolls-Royce continue to provide support to the engines that power the Royal Air Force’s Typhoon aircraft and undertake a number of services including the maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engine and modules, provision of spares and aircraft ground equipment management.



Rolls-Royce and the UK MOD’s procurement arm, Defence Equipment and Support agreed the engine support contract (EJISS), which will deliver cost savings, as a follow-on to the 10 year Partnered Support Operational Phase arrangement.



Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK Defence Minister said: “This contract will ensure our upgraded Typhoon fleet continues to dominate the skies in the decades to come. Not only will this contract help to maintain our world-class jets, it secures 175 jobs across the UK and boosts the skills base our world-leading defence industry relies upon.”



The EJ200 has been in service for over two decades and is currently operated globally with countries including UK, Germany, Spain, Italy and Austria. With over 1,200 engines in service and over 500 aircraft, the EJ200, utilises next generation technology to deliver exceptional thrust to weight ratio, making it ideal for the most demanding military aircraft applications. The significant technology incorporated into the engine drives low cost of ownership through low part counts, low fuel consumption and high reliability.



Paul Craig, President Defence Services said: “The signature of the EJISS contract has been as a result of two years of collaboration with the UK Ministry of Defence to ensure an affordable and robust support solution was defined and contracted for the EJ200 engine.



“The work carried out under this arrangement will enable Rolls-Royce to continue to provide the essential repair and maintenance needed to power the engines for the Typhoon aircraft.”



