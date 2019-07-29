Request for Information — Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD)

(Source: Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organizations; issued July 29, 2019)

The Danish Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO) plans to tender a contract regarding acquisition of Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD), including sustainment agreement covering spare parts and technical support.By sustainment agreement we understand a framework agreement where we can obtain spare parts and technical support, e.g. for modification, upgrading, development and integration with additional platforms.Therefore, DALO is looking for information on how to structure a possible future tender. The purpose of this request for information is to understand how the best possible tender can be arranged both for DALO and the suppliers according to the EC regulations.By GBAD we understand a complete system to support protection of ground troops against airborne threats. GBAD is a surface to air missile and/or gun system consisting of sensors, effectors and C2 system i.e. 6 main components:(a) a short/medium range radar for target detection including a secondary radar mode 5;(b) an electro-optical Infrared tracker;(c) a ground-based launcher for AMRAAM-120B missiles;(d) a CROWS system for Stinger missiles;(e) a C2 command and control system/fire control center including all necessary network and interconnections, software and interface to make the system fully functional;(f) support and logistic vehicles and equipment.The C2 software is expected to support a variety of sensor and effector units. The complete system must include standard interface and protocols for external connection.The GBAD system will be integrated onto Eagle 5 and Scania trucks or similar vehicles.It is a requirement that the mentioned GBAD platform will at least re-use the current available missiles from AMRAAM and Stinger.1 complete GBAD system, a battery for a Brigade and Fire Direction Center (FDC), is to be delivered during 2022-2023.DALO is considering further development of the system after 2023 and it must be possible for the Danish army to acquire additional GBAD systems or components for GBAD system after 2023.The GBAD system is expected to integrate and exchange data with all involved units and also misc. external units.The GBAD training and simulation system is expected to support training of operators, and possible also education of technical personnel.-ends-