Israeli Defense Companies Unveil Armored Fighting Vehicle Technologies (excerpt)

(Source: Times of Israel; posted Aug. 04, 2019)

By Yuval Azulai

Elbit’s proposal for the Carmel technology demonstration seen during the August 4 event. Two other companies have also submitted technology demonstrators for Israel’s future armored fighting vehicles. (Elbit photo)





Defense ministry today unveils future technologies for IDF combat vehicle - operated by only two crew members based on autonomous capabilities and artificial intelligence. (Israeli MoD video)





The Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure in the Ministry of Defense is due to select a bid by one of the three defense companies, which reached the finals for developing the vehicle. in the coming months.



The company that is selected will receive an order from the IDF, and will later also export the systems develop to overseas armies. Defense industry sources said that the sales potential of the companies involved in the Carmel program was in the billions of dollars, spread over years.





The technologies were demonstrated on old M-113 AFVs lent to the defense industries by the IDF. In recent weeks, each company demonstrated its capabilities in the sector at a training facility in northern Israel. The Ministry of Defense today said that it might choose to combine a number of technologies from multiple companies in the AFV.



All of the technologies revealed today address the combat challenges on the future battlefield, especially urban warfare against an unknown enemy; the need for rapid maneuvering, while absorbing information from various sources; and tracking and identifying threats and neutralizing them with rapid, accurate, and deadly firepower.



"This is the beginning of a breakthrough technology that is already in reach," said IDF Armored Corps chief officer Brig. Gen. Guy Hasson, referring to the demonstrations by the defense companies. (end of excerpt)





Elbit Systems Demonstrates an Innovative Armored Fighting Vehicle Operated by a Helmet Mounted Display

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued August 04, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems has concluded extensive testing and carried out a series of successful capability demonstrations of its innovative Armored Fighting Vehicle (AFV), as part of the CARMEL Future Combat Vehicle project of the Israeli Ministry of Defense.



The innovative AFV introduces a step change in the operational capability of combat vehicles. This is underpinned by applying autonomous capabilities and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to accelerate decision making and facilitate target engagement with dramatically increased rapidity and accuracy. Using a Helmet Mounted Display (HMD) a crew of two warriors operates the AFV under closed hatches, further enhancing capabilities and survivability.



The AFV successfully demonstrated its capacity to function as an independent high fire-power strike cell, as a networked station for multi-spectral sensing and information fusion, as well as a base platform for operating additional unmanned systems.





Video of Elbit Systems' innovative AFV taken during the capabilities demonstration of CARMEL Future Armored Vehicle of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. (IL MoD video)



The capabilities were exhibited by a technology demonstrator integrating a range of the Company's systems, among them: UT30 unmanned turret, Iron Vision HMD, a land robotic suite, TORCH Command & Control (C2) system, E-LynX software defined radios, SupervisIR terrain dominance system, MAY acoustic situational awareness system, AI applications, THOR Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) and Pioneer fighting Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV).



The AFV is capable of performing key combat tasks with high level of autonomy - off road driving, rapid target acquisition and prioritization, as well as fast, high precision fire missions, in day and night. The AFV is networked allowing it to carry out missions ordered by Headquarters and other fighting platforms as well as to transmit missions and intelligence to other forces. Additionally, the AFV is capable of operating other unmanned platforms such as a VTOL to feed intelligence into the crew's operational picture or a fighting UGV to perform high risk missions.



Using the Iron Vision 'See-Through' HMD, a crew of two is capable of operating the AFV entirely under closed hatches. The system transmits real-time, high resolution video to the crew's helmet mounted display, providing them with a 360° view of the surroundings, together with relevant symbology and C4I data. In addition, Iron Vision enables the crew to acquire targets, conduct line-of-sight (LOS) driving and navigation and enslave the AFV's weapons systems to their LOS.





