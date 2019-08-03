Russian Heavy Strike Drone Okhotnik Makes First Flight

(Source: TASS; published August 03, 2019)

The Russian Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle is reported to have a low radar signature, a takeoff weight of 20 tonnes; it is made of composite materials and has radar-absorbing coatings. (Russian Internet photo)

Russian Ministry of Defence released a video of first UAV Okhotnik flight pic.twitter.com/umEPA0vC50 — Vasily Kuznetsov (@RuAviaPhotog) August 7, 2019

MOSCOW --- Russia’s Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau, has made the first flight, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday."Under the test program, a long-duration flight time UCAV Okhotnik has performed its first flight," says the press release circulated by the defense ministry. "The first flight took place at 12.20 Moscow time and lasted for over 20 minutes. The aerial vehicle flown by the operator made several circles around the airfield at an altitude of 600 meters and then successfully landed."According to the defense ministry, the drone is being tested at a military test airfield.Okhotnik has a low signature, a flying wing aerodynamic scheme, and a takeoff weight of 20 tons. It is made of composite materials and a radar-absorbing coat. The drone has the most advanced reconnaissance equipment.-ends-