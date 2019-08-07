Elbit Systems Awarded $80 Million Contract to Upgrade Tanks and Supply Radio Systems for an Army in South East Asia

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued August 07, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $80 million to upgrade tanks and supply radio systems for an Army of a country in South East Asia. The contract will be performed over a period of 32 months.



Under the contract, the company will supply Fire Control Systems and Electric Gun and Turret Drive Systems for tanks and advanced radio systems from the E-LynX family in several configurations, including hand-held and man-packed radios for infantry soldiers and vehicular radios for Armored Fighting Vehicles.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be able to leverage our diverse portfolio of operationally proven systems to continue to provide technologically and economically advantageous support for customer's upgrade requirements."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.



