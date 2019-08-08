Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 08, 2019)

-- Columbia Helicopters Inc. Aurora, Oregon, has been awarded an option year modification to contract HTC711-17-D-R018 in the estimated amount of $224,394,412.

This modification, P00008, provides rotary wing airlift support within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, configured to simultaneously transport passengers and cargo.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan.

The option period of performance is Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2020.

Type of appropriation is 2019 operations and maintenance funds.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to an estimated $670,327,669 from an estimated $445,933,257.

U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.





-- CHI Aviation Inc., Howell, Michigan, has been awarded an option year modification to contract HTC711-17-D-R017 in the estimated amount of $149,819,159.

This modification, P00009, provides rotary wing airlift support within the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, configured to simultaneously transport passengers and cargo.

Work will be performed in Afghanistan.

The option period of performance is Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug. 31, 2020.

Type of appropriation is 2019 operations and maintenance funds.

The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to an estimated $460,456,492 from an estimated $310,637,333.

U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



