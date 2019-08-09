Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 09, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $176,339,634 firm-fixed-priced, performance-based logistics contract for the repair of 1,672 different head-of-family part numbers in support of the AEGIS SPY-1 Weapon System.



The contract is a five-year contract with no option periods.



Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed by August 2024.



No funds are obligated at the time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One company was solicited for this sole-source, non-competitive requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) and in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-19-D-VM01).



-ends-



