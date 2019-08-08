Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 08, 2019)

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, has been awarded a $369,000,000 ceiling increase modification (P00013) to previously awarded contract FA2521-16-D-0010 for serviceable components and subsystems for instrumentation tracking systems world-wide for both foreign and domestic government agencies to include radars, telemetry and optical instrumentation tracking systems.



This increase is to support range instrumentation sustainment and obsolescence management requirements.



Work will be completed at the program's 28 worldwide participating ranges and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2019 operational and maintenance funds will be used, and no funds are being obligated at the time of award.



The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



