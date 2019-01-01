Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award

(Source: Kratos, Inc.; issued Aug. 05, 2019)

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division has received a $23 million award for a production run of one of its high-performance jet drones.



In operation around the world, Kratos target drone systems perform as high-fidelity enemy threat surrogates, simulating characteristics of a range of threat aircraft and missiles. These target drones are employed for weapons testing, weapons development, and training requirements for the military user.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “We have on-contract high performance drone production operations active in multiple states and multiple sites to achieve the current quantity demand which is only forecasted to continue increasing in the coming years.



“These are exciting times for the company and our individual employees as we see our family of fielded unmanned aircraft products grow as we transition more systems to production while simultaneously and continuously establishing and evolving new development systems.”



Kratos Receives $4.8 Million in Sole Source Awards for High Performance Jet Drone Systems

(Source: Kratos, Inc.; issued Aug. 09, 2019)

SAN DIEGO --- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division has recently received approximately $4.8 million of awards for high performance jet drones, spares for Kratos jet drones, support equipment for Kratos jet drones, and specialty composite components.



Kratos is a leading provider of high performance unmanned aerial drone systems for threat representative target missions to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems; and tactical aerial drone systems for strike/ISR and force multiplication missions. Work under these recent contract awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and customer locations.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “With worldwide operating tempos increasing for missions supported by Kratos jet drones, the requirement for additional aircraft and the logistical elements that support operations is increasing correspondingly. We are committed to supporting our customers’ expanding requirements and are proud to be able to ramp up our production efforts to meet the demand as well as continuing our innovative system design efforts to maintain our systems on the leading edge of the evolving defense needs.”





