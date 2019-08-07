Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 07, 2019)

United Launch Services, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a $156,752,771 firm-fixed-price modification (P00003) to previously awarded contract FA8811-19-C-0002 for National Security Space Launch Delta IV Heavy Launch services.



This modification provides for launch vehicle production services for National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Launch Mission Three, the last of three planned NRO launch missions under this contract.



This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $310,784,574 to $467,537,345.



Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Decatur, Alabama; and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, and is expected to be completed by January 2024.



Fiscal 2019 missile procurement funds in the amount of $144,637,202 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.



(CORRECTION: The May 9, 2019, announcement of this contract’s modification for Launch Mission Two incorrectly stated the total cumulative face value of the contract at the time as $449,813,010. The actual total cumulative value was $310,784,574.)



-ends-



