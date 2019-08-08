Forecast International Publishes White Paper on Global Outlook for Helicopters

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 08, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Forecast International recently released its latest white paper, The World Rotorcraft Market 2019-2028.



With an eye toward the future, product innovation is the order of the day at the world's rotorcraft manufacturers. Civil rotorcraft production is continuing its modest upward climb, though the improvement in demand is very uneven across the various sectors that make up the market.



Military rotorcraft production, having declined in recent years, may experience a resurgence over the next year or two. But the longer-term trend in the military market will be gradual decline until at least the early 2030s, when full-scale production gets underway of rotorcraft for the Pentagon's Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program and similar requirements.



"The rotorcraft market is currently witnessing an influx of innovation, thanks to the military FVL program, new eVTOL concepts for on-demand air transport, and other projects aimed at providing new vertical flight solutions," said Forecast International senior aerospace analyst Ray Jaworowski. "These efforts are setting the stage for what could be major transformations in the military and civil markets."



The paper is excerpted from Forecast International's Rotorcraft Forecast, which provides complete coverage of the worldwide civil and military rotorcraft markets, ranging from two-seat pistons such as the Robinson R22 up to giant turbine helicopters such as the Mil Mi-26. Also included is coverage of tiltrotor aircraft such as the Leonardo AW609 and Bell/Boeing V-22 Osprey.





Forecast International, Inc. is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting in the areas of aerospace, defense, power systems and military electronics. Based in Newtown, Conn., USA, the company specializes in long-range industry forecasts and market assessments used by strategic planners, marketing professionals, military organizations, and governments worldwide. Forecast International also maintains a high posture of situational awareness and geopolitical analysis.



-ends-



