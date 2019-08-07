Republic of Korea - MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters with Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued August 07, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters with support for an estimated cost of $800 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 7, 2019.



The Republic of Korea has requested to buy twelve (12) MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters, equipped with the following:

-- thirteen (13) APS-153(V) Multi-Mode Radars (12 installed, 1 spare);

-- twenty-five (25) T-700-GE-401C Engines (24 installed, 1 spare);

-- twelve (12) Airborne Low Frequency Sonar Systems (ALFS) (12 installed);

-- thirteen (13) AN/AAS-44C(V) Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems (12 installed, 1 spare);

-- twenty-four (24) Embedded Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGI) with Selective Availability/Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) (24 installed);

-- twelve (12) Link 16 Multifunctional Information Distribution Systems – Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) Block Upgrade Two Terminals;

-- four (4) M-240D crew served guns;

-- four (4) GAU-21 crew served guns; and

-- one thousand (1,000) AN/SSQ-36/53/62 sonobuoys.



Also included are twenty-four (24) AN/ARC-210 RT-1990A(C) radios with Communications Security (COMSEC); twenty (20) AN/ARC-220 High Frequency radios; twenty (20) AN/APX-123 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponders; spare engine containers; facilities study; design and construction; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; communications equipment; ferry support; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $800 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defense needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region.



It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea Navy’s capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions, along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay.



The Republic of Korea will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The Republic of Korea will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region. The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Owego, New York. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement required by the Republic of Korea will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor.



Implementation of the proposed sale will require approximately two U.S. contractors to be assigned in country to support the program. However, U.S. Government engineering and technical services may be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



