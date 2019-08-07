During the press conference, various DDPS specialists provided information about the tests of the radar sensors that will soon take place in Menzingen. Christian Catrina, who has been put in charge by the head of the DDPS [defense minister—Ed.] of the modernization of airspace defense, briefly presented the Air2030 program and the DSA project, while Markus Graf (armasuisse), head of the DSA project, and Marc Dürr (armasuisse), responsible for the DSA tests, described the evaluation process and the extent of the tests. Colonel EMG Marco Forrer, the Air Force’s DSA Sub-Project Manager, explained the tasks of the Air Force and the need for a new long-range air defense system.
Raytheon flies Patriot radar into Switzerland for its technical evaluation, which is due to begin Aug. 19. The shipment comprises 3 different trailers, each carried on a 12-wheeled semi-trailer instead of being self-deployable.
Mit Raytheon Patriot ist das erste bodengestützte Luftverteidigungssystem grösserer Reichweite zur Evaluation in der Schweiz eingetroffen. In den kommenden Wochen wird das System bei Menzingen ZG umfassenden Tests unterzogen. #air2030 #armee #raytheon #patriot #bodluv #armasuisse pic.twitter.com/zN5CZDX90p— iOf App (@iofapp) August 12, 2019
Test program
Trials on the former Gubel exercise site in Menzingen ZG include ten mission profiles, with specific tasks. The tests will consist of conducting ground measurements and airspace surveys in search of Air Force aircraft.
The purpose of the missions is to verify the capabilities of radar detectors and the quality of the data received. No tests will take place on holidays or weekends. The tests do not include any firing of weapons.
The detectors of the two candidate systems will be tested successively on the following dates:
-- Raytheon, United States Patriot: from August 19 to 30, 2019
-- Eurosam, France SAMP / T: from 16 to 27 September 2019.
