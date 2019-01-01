Raytheon, Rheinmetall Expand Team for US Army Combat Vehicle Competition

Raytheon and Rheinmetall will offer an American-made Lynx vehicle to answer the U.S. Army’s call for a Next-Generation Combat Vehicle. (Rheinmetall photo)

DETROIT --- Raytheon Company and Rheinmetall Defence are partnering with Pratt & Miller Defense for the U.S. Army's Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition. The Detroit-based company will provide engineering analysis to help ensure the Lynx Infantry Fighting Vehicle meets or exceeds the Army's survivability requirements for OMFV.



"Pratt & Miller brings extraordinary engineering experience and expertise to the team to make sure Lynx can withstand the battlefield's harsh conditions," said Brad Barnard, Raytheon OMFV director. "Our troops deserve the safest and most advanced combat vehicle possible, and that's exactly what we will deliver."



In 2018, Raytheon and Rheinmetall joined forces to offer Lynx for the Army's OMFV competition. Lynx is a next-generation, tracked armored fighting vehicle designed to address the critical challenges of the future battlefield. The team is providing an overmatch advantage for soldiers, growth capacity to support new technologies over the vehicle's lifetime, and lower life-cycle costs. Lynx will be manufactured in the U.S. by American workers.



"Raytheon and Rheinmetall are assembling a U.S. supply chain for Lynx," said Matt Warnick, American Rheinmetall Vehicles managing director. "Partnering with Pratt & Miller brings us one step closer to building Lynx in the USA."



Raytheon technology earmarked for the Lynx includes the company's advanced weapons, Active Protection System, next-generation thermal sights, the Coyote® unmanned aircraft system and more. Pratt & Miller will help confirm that Lynx is ready for the fight.



"Pratt & Miller is proud to join the Lynx team and support the survivability analysis, ensuring the best technologies for unparalleled protection for our warfighters," said Celyn Evans, Pratt & Miller Defense director.



Scheduled for fielding in 2026, the OMFV is expected to replace the Bradley fighting vehicle.





Pratt & Miller is a U.S.-based product development company that provided complete defense ground vehicle solutions in the areas of survivability, mobility, robotics and vehicle integration. Headquartered in the metro-Detroit area with over 300 employees, Pratt & Miller is proudly serving a global customer base.



