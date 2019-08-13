Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 13, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $99,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) foreign military sales production support.



This contract will provide for lifecycle support for all efforts related to JASSM and any JASSM variants in the areas of system upgrades, integration, production, sustainment, management and logistical support.



Work will be performed at Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by August 2024.



This contract involves foreign military sales to Finland, Poland and Australia.



This award is the result of sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8682-19-D-0003).



-ends-



