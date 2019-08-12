Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 12, 2019)

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded $107,353,729 for firm-fixed-price advance acquisition contract modification P00029 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-16-C-0048).



This modification procures long lead items for six CH-53K low-rate initial production lot 4 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in August 2020.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $107,353,729 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



