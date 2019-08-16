Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton DeLeon Springs Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded Not-To-Exceed $1.04B for U.S. Navy Sonobuoy Contract

(Source: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc; issued August 16, 2019)

Sonobuoys are not often photographed. These were produced by Ultra Electronics for the French Navy, and are similar to those to be produced for the US Navy under a new, $1 billion contract. (Ultra photo)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) and Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC announce the award of an IDIQ contract valued at Not-to-Exceed amount of $1.04B to their ERAPSCO joint venture, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy. The contract provides the base year award of a five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.



ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in support of the USN FY19 base year delivery order in the amount of $75.75M and $75.26M to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton. Production will take place at Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, FL facility as well as Ultra’s Columbia City, IN facility.



Simon Pryce, Chief Executive Officer of Ultra Electronics commented: “I am very pleased that we have secured this important contract for Ultra and that we will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the US Navy for many years ahead. This contract is a reflection of the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare by the US Navy and ERAPSCO’s strength and expertise in this area.”



William Toti, CEO of Sparton ECP commented: “Hundreds of Sparton employees work tirelessly, day and night, with our Fleet Sailors always in mind. It’s Sparton’s great honor to provide both innovative technology and a stable industrial base for our undersea forces.”





Ultra is a specialist international electrical and electronics engineering company. The Group operates predominantly in defence and other highly regulated markets with particular expertise in the maritime, and C3 (command, communication, and control including cyber) domains. Ultra is a sub-system and systems provider, focused on providing mission specific, bespoke solutions for its customers.



Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC, as a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of sonobuoy systems for the U.S. Navy, is a leader in technologies that align with the Defense Department’s Undersea and Ground Warfare Technology roadmaps. Sparton’s DeLeon Springs facility is uniquely qualified to handle projects for the Defense Department and Prime contractors in the design and manufacturing of engineered products.



-ends-



