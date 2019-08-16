Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued August 16, 2019)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Illinois; and Warner Robins, Georgia, has been awarded a $7,013,331, follow-on contract FA8523-19-D-0007, for DRE, Netherlands.



This contract will provide action for the Royal Netherlands Air Force AN/ALQ-131 (V) electronics countermeasures pod upgrade. This program is focused on the redesign of the ALQ-131 Digital Receiver Exciter and ALM-256 Intermediate Level Support Equipment.



Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 15, 2022. This contract involves 100% foreign military sales to the Royal Netherlands Air Force.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



