Rosoboronexport to Unveil Latest Russian Military Aircraft to Foreign Partners at MAKS 2019

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Aug 16, 2019)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will make presentations of the Russia’s latest combat and transport aircraft at the MAKS 2019 International Air Show.



“MAKS is a traditional platform for aviation premieres. This year, Rostec’s display includes 250+ new models of aircraft, avionics, aircraft engines and airfield equipment, including over 40 items that are being showcased at MAKS for the first time. I am sure these products will attract a lot of attention of our foreign partners,” said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.



The Su-57E fighter (manufactured by KоAAP named after Yuri Gagarin) and the Il-112VE military transport (built by VACM) will be the centerpieces of the military part of Russia’s display at MAKS 2019.



“At MAKS 2019, Russian manufacturers will be unveiling the fifth-generation Su-57E multi-role fighter jet and the Il-112VE light military transport aircraft, the hottest and most anticipated new products of recent years. Rosoboronexport is ready, at the request of foreign partners, to present these aircraft and turn a new page in promoting state-of-the-art aircraft systems in the world market. I’m sure the interest in them will be massive,” said Alexander Mikheev, Rosoboronexport’s Director General and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Engineering Union.



The advanced Su-57E fifth-generation fighter jet from Sukhoi (a subsidiary of the United Aircraft Corporation) and the Il-112VE light military transport aircraft from Ilyushin (a subsidiary of the United Aircraft Corporation) have received the necessary export permits and Rosoboronexport has the right to offer them to foreign customers.



The Su-57E is a fifth-generation multi-role aircraft system designed to accomplish a wide range of missions against air, ground and surface targets. It can be used in any weather, day or night, and in a severe jamming environment.



Its main advantages compared with 4th generation aircraft systems are stealth due to a reduced radar and infrared signature, high immunity of both avionics and aircraft armament system, as well as a strong supersonic cruise capability.



At the same time, the latest Russian fighter surpasses 4++ generation aircraft in terms of key properties:

-- multi-mission capability;

-- automation and AI technologies incorporated into target engagement processes;

-- all-azimuth and multiple target capability, the use of long-range precision-guided weapons;

-- super-maneuverability.



The set of features of the Su-57E fighter gives it superiority over the fifth generation aircraft available on the market today at a lower life cycle cost. This fact has been recognized by many world experts in weapons and military equipment.



The Il-112VE light military transport aircraft is the export version of the Il-112V developed for the Russian Air Force and intended for the transportation and airdropping of cargo, vehicles, equipment, ammunition and personnel.



The major competitive advantages of the Russian Il-112VE light military transport aircraft are:

-- versatility enabling a wide range of transport missions, including airdropping of cargo and special forces groups, transportation of personnel with organic weapons, delivery of weapons, ammunition and materiel, casualty evacuation, etc;

-- state-of-the-art avionics that makes it possible to perform combat missions day or night, in any weather and in different climatic conditions;

-- the dimensions of the cargo compartment of the Il-112VE expand the capabilities for transporting cargo, including self-propelled and non-self-propelled equipment;

-- the Il-112VE is equipped with two new higher-power and more fuel-efficient engines, the TV7-117ST, and AV112 propellers controlled by a single automatic control system which increases flight safety and provides high take-off and landing performance allowing the aircraft to be operated from short runways, including unprepared fields;

-- on-condition maintenance of the Il-112VE obviates the need for major overhauls, which ensures that the required level of equipment operational readiness is maintained at minimum operating costs within the service life limit of 30,000 flight hours or for 30 years;

-- the presence of advanced handling and drop equipment on board the aircraft that allows loading and unloading without the use of additional special equipment;

-- compliance with ICAO flight accuracy and safety;

-- capability to operate independently, including from unimproved airfields.



-ends-



