Embraer to Deliver First KC-390 to Brazilian Air Force on September 4 (excerpt)

(Source: Airway 1; issued August 15, 2019)

By Ricardo Meier

The first KC-390 is due to be delivered to the Brazilian Air Force on September 4, according to an Airway source. Manufactured by Embraer, the multi-purpose cargo jet is the largest aircraft ever built in Brazil.If all goes as planned, the ceremony will be held at Anapolis Air Base where Wing 2 is located, which will be responsible for operating the new aircraft. Since 2018, the First Troop Transport Group has been working to prepare to receive the KC-390. In July, the FAB began training the first crews of the aircraft that will last throughout the semester.The first KC-390 from Brazil’s 28-unit order was completed late last year and made its first flight in October. Embraer used the aircraft in the final certification tests and also participated in the Paris Air Show in France in June. (end of excerpt)-ends-