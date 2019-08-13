U.S. Army Finalizes Deal for Two Iron Dome Systems

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 13, 2019)

The U.S. Army has finalized a deal to procure two Iron Dome missile defense systems as part of an interim cruise missile defense capability. The system is codeveloped by Raytheon and Israel-based Rafael.



The Iron Dome systems fulfill a congressional mandate in the FY19 budget that the Army field two interim cruise missile defense systems by FY20. Depending on how the Iron Dome batteries perform during testing and in the field, they could feed into an enduring capability.



“We’re conducting analysis and experimentation for enduring IFPC,” said Daryl Youngman, the deputy in charge of Army air and missile defense modernization. “So that includes some engineering-level analysis and simulations to determine the performance of multiple options, including Iron Dome — or pieces of Iron Dome — and then how we integrate all of that into the [integrated air and missile defense] system,” Youngman added.



The system falls under the Army’s broader Indirect Fires Protection Capability program.



-ends-



