Strength of British Military Falls for Ninth Year

(Source: BBC News; published August 16, 2019)





The Army, the RAF and the Royal Navy have all seen a decline in the number of fully-trained personnel - with the Army experiencing the biggest fall.



Labour said the government was "running down" the UK military - calling it a "crisis" in recruitment and retention.



The Ministry of Defence said the armed forces continued to meet all their operational requirements.



The latest figures showed the Army was more than 7,000 troops short of the government's target of 82,000.



In July there were 74,440 full-time and fully-trained troops, down from 76,880 last year.



There were smaller declines for the RAF and navy but they also failed to meet their target strength.



The RAF total stood at 29,930 of the required 31,840, while the Royal Navy and Royal Marines dropped to 29,090 of the required 30,600.



The MoD said it has been working hard to improve recruitment, adding that applications to join the Army were at a five-year high.









Quarterly Personnel Statistics

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 16, 2019)

The most recent figures of armed forces personnel currently in service were published yesterday, which shows that the overall totals continue to decrease, although marginally.



The story was featured on yesterday’s Radio 4 Six O’clock news bulletin and this morning is featured in the Daily Mail, The Herald and BBC News Online.

An MOD spokesperson said:



“We have been working hard to improve our recruitment process and are already seeing results, with Regular soldier applications at a five year high in 2018/19.



“March also saw the largest intake of recruits since 2012, although given the time it takes to train soldiers, it is too soon to see these results reflected as an upturn in trained strength.



“The Army continues to meet all of its operational commitments to keep Britain safe and we are committed to working with Capita to address remaining challenges.”








