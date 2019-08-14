(Source: Ukroboronprom; issued Aug 14, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

DK "Ukroboronprom" was the winner of the tender announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Peru for the purchase of a certain number of military transport aircraft. As a result, the Ukrainian transporter An-178 will replace our same An-32B in this Latin American country. This was announced by the General Director of DK Ukroboronprom Pavel Bukin.



According to him, in the Peruvian tender Ukrainian An-178 won the C-27 Spartan (USA-Italy) and C-295 (Airbus).



"Peru can be the first export ground for a new aircraft created at Antonov. In our case, both the professionalism and perseverance of the contractors of Ukroboronprom and the legendary reliability of the Antonov brand played out," Bukin said.



According to him, the tender was carried out by the state-owned enterprise SPZTECHNOEXPORT, which is a part of the state concern. In the competition, which evaluated performance, delivery times, extended warranties, personnel training, social and production preferences, the An-178 outpaced all competitors.



The multipurpose An-178 transport aircraft was developed at Antonov, which is part of Ukroboronprom. About 200 companies from 15 countries are involved in production cooperation under the AN-178 program.



The AN-178 is a further development of the AN-148 / AN-158 family of regional jet aircraft. Its altitude - 12 km, range - 5500 km, top speed - 825 km / h. The aircraft has a modified fuselage shape, a ramp for loading and unloading oversized cargo and is capable of carrying up to 18 tons of cargo, including heavy-duty offshore containers. The aircraft can [land] and take off from any aerodrome, including [dirt strips].



The AN-178 made its first flight on May 7, 2015 and is in the process of certification. In July 2018, Ukroboronprom presented the An-178 at the Farnborough Airshow International Aerospace Show where the aircraft performed a demonstration flight.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The tender won by Ukraine covers a single An-178 intended to replace an An-32B being retired by the Peruvian police.

It is however suggested that the Peruvian air force could also replace its remaining An-32s with the An-178.

The selection process was managed by Peru’s Committee for the Evaluation of Foreign State Contracting (CECEE), according to the Spanish website Defense.com, which evaluated three competitors.

All three aircraft were offered by their respective governments.

The committee awarded 80.02 points to the An-178, which won, and was followed by the Leonardo C-27J Spartan with 66.22 points and the Airbus C-295M with 58.60 points.

The An-178 and C-27J were both offered at a unit price of $65 million, Defesa.com reported, with the C-295M priced at $55 million.)



-ends-



