Kingdom of Bahrain and U.S. Sign Agreement for Patriot

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Aug. 13, 2019)

ANDOVER, Mass. --- The Kingdom of Bahrain signed an agreement to purchase Raytheon's combat-proven Patriot air and missile defense system from the U.S. Army.



This letter of offer and acceptance allows the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon for production of an undisclosed quantity of systems and missiles.



"Raytheon's Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System will ensure the Kingdom of Bahrain is well equipped to defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and manned and unmanned aircraft," said Ralph Acaba, president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Patriot is continually modernized, enhanced and upgraded, through this 17-nation community, to ensure it outpaces the evolving threats for years to come."





(EDITOR’S NOTE: No details are available as to exactly what equipment Bahrain is buying, but a May 3, 2019 notification to Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency covered 60 Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles, 36 Patriot MIM-104E GEM-T missiles with canisters, nine M903 Launching Stations (LS) and other equipment, whose total cost was indicated as $2.478 billion.)



