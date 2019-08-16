Japan to Purchase 42 F-35B Fighter Jets from US

(Source: NHK News; posted Aug 16, 2019)

Japan's defense ministry has formally decided to purchase state-of-the-art F-35B stealth fighter jets from the United States.



Completing a selection process that began in March, the defense ministry announced on Friday its decision to buy 42 of Lockheed Martin's F-35B fighter jets at cost of about 130 million dollars for each aircraft.



The ministry said the aircraft has all of the necessary capabilities, including flight performance.



The ministry plans to upgrade the Maritime Defense-Force destroyer Izumo and use it as an aircraft carrier for the F-35B aircraft.



The Japanese government said in its latest defense guidelines and mid-term defense program that it will introduce fighter jets that can perform short-distance take-offs and vertical landings.



