Embraer Announces the Expansion of its Eugênio de Melo Unit, in São José dos Campos

(Source: Embraer; issued August 19, 2019)

A computer-generated image of the expansion that Embraer has undertaken at its Eugênio de Melo Unit, at its headquarters in São José dos Campos, in Brazil’s Sao Paolo state. (Embraer image)

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --- Embraer announced today, at the company's 50th anniversary celebration, a US$ 30 million investment in the expansion of its Eugênio de Melo unit, in São José dos Campos (São Paulo, Brazil).



Through the construction of new facilities, the site will have capacity for over 4,000 employees. The site currently has 1,500 employees working in manufacturing, development, engineering, structural and system testing, and training, among other administrative and research activities.



“The future of the Brazilian aviation industry will be the result of what we dream and build together. We believe this is the best tribute we can pay on Embraer's 50th anniversary,” said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer. “By announcing the expansion of the Eugênio de Melo unit, in São José dos Campos, we reinforce our commitment to our people and the local community, which are both part of our strategic vision of continuous and sustainable growth.”



At least 600 temporary job opportunities were created for the construction of four new buildings. The buildings will be dedicated to the company's global engineering and technology center, to customer service and training―housing flight simulators and other technologies to provide technical instruction to the company's aircraft operators, to administrative areas and to the company’s historical center―dedicated to Embraer's 50-year history and the advancements the company has created for the national aviation industry.



Embraer is also making improvements, as well as expanding the current facilities, such as the restaurant, concierge, bus platforms and parking. The improvements are expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year and will increase the facility from 754,000 square feet (70,000 square meters) to 1.2 million square feet (110,000 square meters). The unit is located on a 121-acre (530,000 square meter) site and began operations in 2001.



About the expansion



With a modern look, new facilities are being built to stimulate creativity, inspire innovation and develop greater collaboration among employees, while preserving sustainability and workplace safety and prioritizing operational efficiency.



The new space will bring about even more creativity, filled with natural light, flexible furniture, interactive whiteboards and informal meeting rooms. Employees will have more space to work, as the exterior of the building will feature wi-fi and space that can be used for work, resting, socializing and sharing.



The Eugênio de Melo unit will become Embraer's global engineering and technology center for the development of sophisticated projects and solutions, increasingly supporting Embraer’s defense and security, air mobility, aerospace and other technology-based businesses.



The consolidation of Embraer's innovation ecosystem in São José dos Campos, for the execution of research and knowledge dissemination activities, is complemented by the company’s activities, as well as the activities of its affiliates at the city's Technology Park and other engineering and technology centers throughout Brazil.





A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.



