BAE Systems Launches Robotic Operations Center to Bring Automation and Machine Learning Capabilities to U.S. Defense and Intelligence Communities

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Aug 19, 2019)

BAE Systems announced the launch of its new Robotic Operations Center (ROC) to customize and deploy suites of software robots that automate high-volume, repetitive tasks in support of U.S. national security missions. The ROC, which builds on the company’s partnership with UiPath, leverages machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) tools to transform large volumes of data into relevant and actionable intelligence and bring large-scale automation to IT operations.



“The emphasis on security is driving a significant increase in the collection of data across the IT enterprise, giving analysts access to more data in greater detail than ever before. RPAs augment a human analyst’s capability by allowing them to focus on high-value tasks – rather than tedious and repetitive actions – leading to faster and better decision-making,” said Peder Jungck, vice president/general manager of Intelligence Solutions at BAE Systems. “The ROC streamlines IT operations, helping customers to take advantage of the vast sea of information to improve responsiveness while reducing cost and security risk.”



BAE Systems’ ROC offers best practices and standardization of software robots, known as bots, which can be deployed at the server or enterprise level or in a cloud environment to automate a variety of tasks. The ROC enforces security and governance measures for both attended and unattended bots, an important factor when scaling automation to hundreds or thousands of bots. The company also offers customers onsite assistance to deploy the bots and implement the RPA technology.



“RPA technology allows for automation of legacy and disparate IT systems, integration of business processes, and structuring of large data sets, which can improve efficiency and reduce operating costs,” said Jon Dorn, acting chief technology officer of the BAE Systems Intelligence & Security sector. “We use our expertise in defense and intelligence to provide customers with a tailored solution that meets the highest security standards.”



