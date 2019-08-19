Maintaining Mission Readiness: Collins Aerospace to Support F-35 and CH-47F Fleets for Royal Netherlands Air Force

(Source: Collins Aerospace Systems; issued Aug 19, 2019)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. will play an important role in maintaining the readiness of the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) F-35 and CH-47F fleets by providing local field service engineers, test capabilities and the first F-35 global pilot readiness center.



The company recently signed a multi-platform Letter of Intent with the RNLAF to provide support at both Soesterberg, and Woensdrecht Air Bases, The Netherlands.



A highlight of the Letter of Intent is that it foresees a first-of-its-kind pilot readiness center that would provide on-location helmet fitting, flight simulators and altitude chamber training for F-35 pilots. In addition, Collins Aerospace intends to provide local field service engineers and test capabilities at the Woensdrecht Air Base to reduce turnaround time on CH-47Fs and maintain the RNLAF fleet’s readiness levels.



Collins Aerospace has an unmatched level of expertise on both platforms as the original equipment manufacturer for the avionics suite of the CH-47F Chinook, and components in the F-35 Helmet and flight simulator.



“Collins Aerospace and the RNLAF are working toward a common goal of supporting the new F-35 pilot readiness center and maximizing the availability of CH-47F avionics,” said Craig Bries, vice president and general manager, Avionics Service and Support for Collins Aerospace. “Our legacy as an avionics leader makes us the perfect partner to help ensure these fleets are ready at a moment’s notice.”



Work to establish the pilot readiness center, and to place local support personnel, is slated to begin in early 2020.





Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs.



-ends-



