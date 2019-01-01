Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 19, 2019)

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $32,111,547 for modification P00005 to delivery order N00019-19-F-2512 under previously issued against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This award procures modification kits and special tooling for modification and retrofit of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in June 2025.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); non-DoD partners; and FMS funds in the amount of $32,111,547 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($16,510,522; 51%); Marine Corps ($7,693,130; 24%); Navy ($275,849; 1%); non-DoD participants ($4,698,676; 15%); and FMS customers ($2,933,370; 9%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $12,031,145 for modification P00001 to delivery order 5503 under previously issued against basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020).



This award procures modification kits for modification and retrofit of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters for the Air Force and Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $12,031,145 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($6,927,023; 58%); and the Marine Corps ($5,104,122; 42%).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Taken together, these two contracts confirm that Lockheed is carrying out two different types of modifications and retrofits on the F-35 fighters already delivered: The first one is common to aircraft belonging to all operators, while the second one only affects US Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft.)



-ends-



