Helicopter 14 on Location in Luleå

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Agency, FMV; issued Aug 20, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In July, FMV submitted the final series delivery of Helikopter 14 to the Swedish Armed Forces.



The handover took place in Marignane, France and the helicopter was then flown to Luleå. Several of the already delivered helicopters have been returned to industry for conversion to final configuration, so with the latest delivery, the Swedish Armed Forces have now received an important addition.



FMV has ordered 18 Helicopter 14, of which nine are intended for ground operations and nine that can be equipped with sonar equipment and tactical radar for submarine hunting.



The now delivered Helicopter 14 (BSWA007) is a ground version and is stationed at F21 air base in Luleå.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Helikopter 14 is the Swedish designation of the NH90 helicopter.)



