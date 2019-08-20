Israeli Ministry of Defense Selects Elbit Systems' Iron Fist Light Decoupled Active Protection System for the Eitan AFV

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued August 20, 2019)

The Israeli defense ministry has selected Elbit’s IFLD to protect its Eitan 8x8 armored vehicles against close-range attacks in both open terrain and urban environments. (Elbit photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems announces that following a competitive bid, the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD) selected Iron Fist Light Decoupled (IFLD), the Company's Active Protection System (APS), for the Israeli Defense Forces' (IDF) Eitan new eight-wheeled Armored Fighting Vehicle (AFV) and the D-9 Bulldozer.



The award of the contract for the program is subject to completion of negotiations between the parties.



The selection of the IFLD for the IDF's Eitan AFV comes on the heels of the decision by the U.S. Army to proceed with the IFLD for the Bradley AFV.



IFLD uses independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance from the defended combat vehicles. The system provides 360-degree protection coverage for close-range scenarios in both open terrain and urban environments.



Its low size and weight, versatile high-performance, negligible residual penetration and ease of integration position IFLD as an optimal active protection solution for any fighting vehicle.





Iron Fist series of Active Protection Systems (APS) protects against anti-tank threats while increasing the survivability of the platform or vehicle. The Iron Fist APS utilizes a blast interceptor to defeat the threat without initiating its warhead.





Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land Division, said: "We are proud to have been selected by the IMOD to provide the IDF with such an important operational capability. The decision of the IMOD to prefer IFLD adds to the growing interest in this APS by many modern armed forces who seek to enhance protection capabilities for their AFVs."





