Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 21, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $190,523,870 fixed-price-incentive firm and firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-5418 for materials and spares in support of fiscal 2019 Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 low-rate initial production requirements.



This contract will procure the remaining materials in support of the ESSM fiscal 2019 low-rate initial production Lots One through Three all-up rounds and spares requirements.



The ESSM program is an international cooperative effort to design, develop, test and procure ESSM missiles. The ESSM provides enhanced ship defense.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (50%); Richmond, Australia (6%); Raufoss, Norway (6%); Andover, Massachusetts (5%); Mississauga, Canada (4%); Ottobrunn, Germany (3%); Hengelo Ov, Netherlands (3%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (3%); San Jose, California (2%); Ottawa, Canada (2%); Aranjuez, Spain (2%); San Diego, California (2%); Koropi Attica, Greece (2%); Hopewell Junction, New York (1%); Ankara, Turkey (1%); Westlake Village, California (1%); Eight Mile Plains, Brisbane, Australia (1%); Grenaa, Denmark (1%); Torrance, California (1%); Canton, New York (1%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (1%); and other locations below one percent (2%), and is expected to be completed by March 2023.



Non-expiring other funds; fiscal 2019 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 and 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $200,620,992 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $105,890 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



