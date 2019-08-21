Germany Spends Millions of Euros on US Military Bases

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued Aug 21, 2019)

The United States has put pressure on Germany to increase defense spending and has threatened to pull troops out of the country.



The German government has provided €243 million ($270 million) over the past seven years to support US troops based in the country.



The sum accounts for costs such as benefits for former workers and operating costs associated with maintaining buildings and other properties.



Another €480 million in financial support has gone toward contributing to NATO-related construction costs in Germany, "almost exclusively" on account of the United States.



The numbers were revealed in a parliamentary response from the Finance Ministry to the Left party that was seen by the dpa news agency.



Germany is the European country where most US troops are posted, with 35,000 soldiers deployed there along with 17,000 American civilians. Around 12,000 German civilians also work in jobs connected to the US military.



The United States has suggested it may withdraw some troops stationed in Germany amid differences between Berlin and Washington over NATO contributions. Poland has been mooted as a possible new location for some US troops.



Chancellor Angela Merkel last week downplayed Washington's threats but recognized more needed to be done to improve German military capabilities.



