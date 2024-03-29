Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 21, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $145,892,870 modification (P00037) to Foreign Military Sales (Netherlands) contract W58RGZ-16-C-0023 for the remanufacture of 11 aircraft and new build Longbow Crew Trainer and spares.



Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2024.



Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $145,892,870 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



