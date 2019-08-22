UN Security Council to Convene to Discuss U.S. Missile Test
(Source: Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty; issued Aug 22, 2019)
The UN Security Council is holding an open meeting on August 22 at the request of Russia and China to discuss the United States’s recent test-firing of a cruise missile on August 19.
Russia’s request said the meeting is over “statements by U.S. officials on their plans to develop and deploy medium-range missiles," Reuters reported.
A three-decades-old arms treaty between the United States and Russia collapsed earlier this month.
The United States officially withdrew on August 2 from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that banned ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.
U.S. President Donald Trump on February 1 announced the United States planned to pull out of the agreement setting off a six-month withdrawal period after accusing Russia for years of violating the pact.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, said, “The urgency is that there are a lot of threats…. We are on the eve of a new arms race, we want to discuss the issue.”
The Pentagon earlier this week said it had fired a missile that hit a target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. It was the first such test since the United States withdrew from the INF treaty.
Russia, China Seek U.N. Security Council Meeting on U.S. Missile Developments (excerpt)
(Source: Reuters; published August 22, 2019)
UNITED NATIONS --- Russia and China have asked the United Nations Security Council to meet on Thursday over “statements by U.S. officials on their plans to develop and deploy medium-range missiles,” according to the request seen by Reuters.
Moscow and Beijing want to convene the 15-member council under the agenda item “threats to international peace and security” and have requested that U.N. disarmament affairs chief Izumi Nakamitsu brief the body.
The Pentagon said on Monday it had tested a conventionally configured cruise missile that hit its target after more than 500 km (310 miles) of flight, the first such test since the United States pulled out Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked in a Fox News Channel interview on Wednesday whether the test was aimed at sending a message to China, Russia or North Korea and indicated that the main concern was China.
“We want to make sure that we, as we need to, have the capability to deter Chinese bad behavior by having our own capability to be able to strike at intermediate ranges,” he said. (end of excerpt)
