UN Security Council to Convene to Discuss U.S. Missile Test

(Source: Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty; issued Aug 22, 2019)

The UN Security Council is holding an open meeting on August 22 at the request of Russia and China to discuss the United States’s recent test-firing of a cruise missile on August 19.



Russia’s request said the meeting is over “statements by U.S. officials on their plans to develop and deploy medium-range missiles," Reuters reported.



A three-decades-old arms treaty between the United States and Russia collapsed earlier this month.



The United States officially withdrew on August 2 from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty that banned ground-launched cruise and ballistic missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.



U.S. President Donald Trump on February 1 announced the United States planned to pull out of the agreement setting off a six-month withdrawal period after accusing Russia for years of violating the pact.



Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, said, “The urgency is that there are a lot of threats…. We are on the eve of a new arms race, we want to discuss the issue.”



The Pentagon earlier this week said it had fired a missile that hit a target after more than 500 kilometers of flight. It was the first such test since the United States withdrew from the INF treaty.



